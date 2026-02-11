Video: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Announces Third Extension Off-Broadway

Heathers The Musical will extend its record-breaking run for the third time following unprecedented demand. The news was announced from the stage at the production's 250th performance by actors Cade Ostermeyer and Xavier McKinnon, who play football jocks Kurt Kelly and Ram Sweeney. Check out video of the announcement below.

The production will now play through September 6, 2026. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages' 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers will also celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, June 22, 2026 with the return of the show's wildly popular sing-along performance. Audiences will receive a special commemorative booklet with highlighted sections to join in with the Heathers company.

Heathers will launch its first-ever US tour opening at The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD. in May 2027 with dates through 2028 to be announced. The cult classic musical, which has had three smash hit West End productions and three UK tours, will also return to the UK in Summer 2026. Another production will play Australia and New Zealand this year, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, started performances June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney's Aladdin) as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt's Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Brian Martin (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram's Dad, Kurt's Dad), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway's New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,' named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show's international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons.

Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Assistant Costume Designer is Amanda Roberge. Associate Lighting Designer is Colleen Doherty. Associate Sound Designer is Germán Martinez. Associate Director is Taylor Haven Holt. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Music Director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O'Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter.