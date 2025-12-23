Video: Watch HAMILTON Perform at the Red Bucket Follies





Hamilton infused songs by Michael Jackson, Sam Smith and Beyoncé into their 2025 Red Bucket Follies performance. Watch the video of “Sons of Liberty Gone Wild,” a piece written, directed and choreographed by original cast member Thayne Jasperson, which earned them the runner-up performance award.

The song sees John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan and Marquis de Lafayette their own presidential twists on the pop hits, backed by Hamilton's ensemble.

The hit musical was the top fundraiser this year, bringing in $564,393. See more photos from the event here.

This year’s Red Bucket Follies took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The annual variety show, performed December 8 and 9, 2025, celebrated 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in the fall #RedBuckets fundraising for Broadway Cares.

Red Bucket Follies and the six weeks of in-theater fundraising raised a record-shattering $7,344,304. That’s the highest total ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, flying past the previous record of $6.8 million just set in the spring.