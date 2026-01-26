 tracker
Isaiah Johnson to Return as George Washington in HAMILTON on Broadway

Johnson previously played the role on the national tour. 

By: Jan. 26, 2026
Isaiah Johnson will return to Broadway for a limited engagement this early 2026, reprising his role as George Washington in Hamilton. Johnson previously played the role on the national tour. He will begin performances on Tuesday, January 27. 

A versatile actor across stage and screen, Johnson has appeared as a series regular on Netflix’s Florida Man and OWN’s David Makes Man, with recurring roles on OWN’s All Rise. His screen work reflects the same depth and authenticity that have distinguished his theatrical career. Johnson’s Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Side Show, Peter and the Starcatcher. 

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.  

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.  



