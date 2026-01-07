Edred Utomi to Take Over as 'Alexander Hamilton' in HAMILTON on Broadway

Edred Utomi is set to take over the role of Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway! Edred takes over the role of Alexander Hamilton tonight, Wednesday, January 7, and will star in the role until Sunday, May 10.

Edred Utomi previously starred as Alexander Hamilton in both the Angelica and Philip companies of the Hamilton National Tour.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.