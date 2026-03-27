Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes First Bows on Broadway

The Rocky Horror Show is back on Broadway! Beloved songs like “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” have made their way back to Broadway in Sam Pinkleton's new revival for Roundabout Theatre Company. Watch a video of the star-studded cast taking their bows at the first preview.

The production includes Luke Evans, Harvey Guillén, Juliette Lewis, Josh Rivera, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and more making their Broadway debuts. Rocky Horror also stars Rachel Dratch, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Stephanie Hsu, Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will have its official opening night on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street), for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages.

The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time. Filled with fun, frolics and frocks, this is the show the Daily Telegraph calls “fresh. subversive, and essential.”

The creative team for The Rocky Horror Show includes: Ani Taj (Choreography), Kris Kukul (Music Supervision), dots (Set Design) David I. Reynoso (Costume Design), Jane Cox (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (Wig & Hair Design), Sterling Tull (Make-up Design).