How to Become an Actor- A Realistic Starting Guide

Actor and coach, Spencer Glass, recommends some steps you can take to start your career as an actor. Glass coaches actors just starting out, and helps artists roadmap careers. Below are some tips and widom for beginning your career. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.

Let me start by saying, this marks two years having my actor advice column. It feels incredibly cool. Similar to becoming an actor, I had no clue what I was doing when I began this. I planted seeds, asked questions, started writing, and here we are today.

Becoming an actor can feel both exciting and overwhelming, and it's ok if you already feel completely in the dark. I coach actors daily who are just getting their careers started, and let me just say...it's possible. It’s a competitive industry, and it’s very easy to fall into the “why would little ‘ole me ever succeed” mindset. That voice shows up for almost everyone at the beginning, but every working actor you admire started from a place of not knowing and figured it out over time. There is no one path into this career, which means there is room for you to begin exactly where you are.

Start Where You Are

First, get honest about where you want to begin. If that is at home in your bedroom and you have no plans to move right now, that’s completely valid. Start exploring what parts of the industry feel interesting to you, whether that is film, theatre, or something else. Create accounts on Actors Access, Backstage, or Casting Networks and begin submitting for projects. This is how you learn. It’s trial and error, and that is part of the process. You build confidence by actually doing it.

Training and Growth

A BFA is not required to be an actor. There are thousands upon thousands of actors getting jobs without formal training. Training is a privilege, and there are many ways into it. If you can find a class where you are working on text and doing scene work, that’s a great start. The goal is to be practicing, getting feedback, and staying curious. Whether it’s a weekly class or a short intensive, these spaces help you grow and connect with other artists. Being a student of your craft will take you further than any single degree.

Headshot, Resume, and Footage

Start putting together your materials early. Your resume should be clean and honest. Include any experience you have, from theatre and film, to student work, improv, or performances at events. Add training and special skills if you have them. It does not need to be long, it just needs to be clear.

Your headshot should ideally be an 8x10 and should look like you on a really good day. Natural, grounded, and representative. It does not need to be perfect or expensive right away.

Footage is also important, especially now that we’re in a bit of a virtual industry. Film a monologue, a song, or a short scene at home. A blank background and window light work great. A simple ring or box light can help if needed. The goal is just to have something on camera so casting can see you (and of course, it’s great when the material feels SO you). You can upload this to your casting profiles and start building your presence.

Finding Auditions and Getting in the Room

As you start to build momentum, begin looking for in person audition opportunities. Sites like Playbill, Backstage, and BroadwayWorld have excellent audition databases, with BroadwayWorld in particular offering filters for union and non union work as well as specific cities and states. If you are part of the union, the Actors Equity website is another strong resource. Each audition will have different expectations, so it is important to read the breakdown and follow instructions carefully.

As you progress, you may also start receiving auditions by appointment, where material is sent to you in advance. This is a great sign that you are building traction, and it requires a slightly different kind of preparation. Take the time to read and understand the material, make clear choices, and come in ready to share your take.

It also helps to have a few materials ready to go. Aim to have one or two monologues prepared, and if you sing, three to five songs with your sheet music organized in a binder. This gives you flexibility and confidence walking into different rooms.

Most importantly, allow your first several auditions to simply be about showing up and sharing your work. You are not supposed to know exactly what you are doing yet. You learn by doing. Let those early experiences be about getting comfortable in the room, connecting to the material, and understanding how auditions work.

Get Experience and Put Yourself Out There

If you want to be in a major city, start learning that city. Know where auditions happen, how open calls work, and how to get around. Find a job that supports you while you build your career. Part of being an actor is creating a life that allows you to keep showing up.

At the same time, take opportunities to perform wherever you are. Community theatre, improv, small projects, events. It all counts. Performing builds confidence and helps you figure out what kind of work you actually enjoy. It also gives you direction over time. I always say “sip through the straw before guzzling the industry”. Small steps are tenacious and can be mighty.

There is no perfect moment to start. You build this career step by step by staying engaged and willing to try. You’re allowed to grow into it. Proud of you!