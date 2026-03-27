My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway

The play began performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and officially opens Monday, March 30, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre.

By: Mar. 27, 2026

All new photos have been released from Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway, which is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. Dog Day Afternoon began performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and officially opens Monday, March 30, 2026 for a strictly limited engagement. Check out the phtoos below!

Dog Day Afternoon stars Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation.  A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge.  Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Jon Bernthal ("Sonny"), Danny Johnson ("Mr. Eddy"), Jessica Hecht ("Colleen")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Sal")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Wilemina Olivia-Garcia ("Lorna"), Andrea Syglowski ("Alison"), Jon Bernthal ("Sonny"), Elizabeth Canavan ("Roxxanna/Gloria"), Paola Lázaro ("Guadalupe"), Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Sal"), Michael Kostroff ("Butterman")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Jon Bernthal ("Sonny")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Sal")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
John Ortiz ("Detective Fucco")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Jessica Hecht ("Colleen")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Jon Bernthal ("Sonny"), Jessica Hecht ("Colleen")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Esteban Andres Cruz ("Leon")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Sal"), Jon Bernthal ("Sonny")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("Sal")

Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Lead DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway Image
Spencer Garrett ("Sheldon"), John Ortiz ("Detective Fucco")



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos