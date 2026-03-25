Mzansi Ballet Will Perform HEAL THE WORLD at Montecasino Theatre

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Mzansi Ballet will present Heal the World - A Ballet to the music of Michael Jackson. This is a new production choreographed by South African Prima Ballerina and award-winning choreographer Angela Revie, in collaboration with renowned Mexican guest dancer and choreographer Jorge Wade.

This ballet delves into the personal histories of the dancers and examines how their lived experiences inform and enrich their performances. Through this lens, the production offers a unique perspective on the role of the individual in fostering healing and artistic transformation—both within the work itself and within society—affirming dance as a universal language that transcends borders, race, and linguistic divides. This ballet will include most of the famous Michael Jackson songs including Ben, Thriller, Heal the World and Black and White.

The production is on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre 13 May to 7 June.

Performances: Wed @ 7:30pm, Thu @ 3pm, Fri @ 7:30pm, Sat @ 3pm & 7:30pm, Sun @ 3pm.