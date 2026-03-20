Liza Minnelli Cancels Streicker Center NYC Memoir Event Due to Illness

Due to illness, Liza Minnelli is unable to travel, and has cancelled her event on March 23 at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center in New York City. The event was set to coincide with the publication of her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!.

Titled Liza Minnelli – Live in Conversation, the one-night-only event was scheduled to take place in Temple Emanu-El’s Fifth Avenue Sanctuary. Minnelli and her longtime collaborator Michael Feinstein, planned to discuss the memoir, reflect on Minnelli’s career and personal life, and share film clips spanning her decades-long career.

About Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli writes candidly about her upbringing as the daughter of filmmaker Vincente Minnelli and entertainer Judy Garland, her rise to international fame, and her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder. The memoir also reflects on her relationships with fellow artists and cultural figures, as well as her family, including her sister Lorna Luft.

Born to film director Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland, Minnelli is one of a small group of performers to achieve EGOT status. Her memoir explores her life in entertainment as well as her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder.