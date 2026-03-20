MUSIC CITY to Delay Performances Due to Issues With the Venue

Music City, originally scheduled to start performances on Monday, March 23, has had to be put on hiatus due to unforeseen issues with the show’s venue at 512 West 42nd Street. Ticket holders should return to the point of purchase for refunds.



“As we were preparing to go into tech for the production, we were made aware of legal issues with the venue that have proven to be challenging,” commented producer Gabrielle Palitz. “We are taking a brief pause while we regroup. Our cast is raring to go, and we hope to have good news very soon about our exhilarating production.”



Music City opened last year and was extended three times in its award-winning run at BEDLAM. The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You), and is directed by BEDLAM’s artistic director Eric Tucker.



Music City follows two young singer-songwriters into The Wicked Tickle, an East Nashville bar that serves up cheap beer, open mics, and dreams of big breaks. The bar regulars bravely pursue love and music in the face of addiction, poverty, and haunting pasts. But in Nashville, heartbreak is the only thing they hand out for free. Music City is an intimate, gritty, and thrilling take on the world of beers, guitars, sawdust, and sunshine.

