Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE

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Arkadia Theatre Company has released first-look photos from opening night of its production of God of Carnage, the Tony Award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, now playing in New York City.

Set in real time and performed without intermission, God of Carnage is a fast-paced, physically and emotionally demanding piece that explores the thin line between civility and savagery. First produced in Paris before its acclaimed Broadway run, the play has become a global phenomenon, known for its biting dialogue and explosive energy.

No two performances are exactly alike, making each night a unique descent into chaos and disorder.

God of Carnage is now playing in NYC and must close March 29.

Check out production photos here!



Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo and Tony Savage

Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Emely Rachela and Misha Vo

Emely Rachela and Misha Vo

Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Tony Savage and Rohith Guttamidhi

Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela