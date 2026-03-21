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Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE

The production runs through March 29.

By: Mar. 21, 2026

Arkadia Theatre Company has released first-look photos from opening night of its production of God of Carnage, the Tony Award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, now playing in New York City.

Set in real time and performed without intermission, God of Carnage is a fast-paced, physically and emotionally demanding piece that explores the thin line between civility and savagery. First produced in Paris before its acclaimed Broadway run, the play has become a global phenomenon, known for its biting dialogue and explosive energy.

No two performances are exactly alike, making each night a unique descent into chaos and disorder.

God of Carnage is now playing in NYC and must close March 29.

Check out production photos here!

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo and Tony Savage

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Emely Rachela and Misha Vo

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Emely Rachela and Misha Vo

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Tony Savage and Rohith Guttamidhi

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela

Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE Image
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela




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