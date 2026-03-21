Photos: 1st Look at Arkadia Theatre Company's GOD OF CARNAGE
The production runs through March 29.
Arkadia Theatre Company has released first-look photos from opening night of its production of God of Carnage, the Tony Award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, now playing in New York City.
Set in real time and performed without intermission, God of Carnage is a fast-paced, physically and emotionally demanding piece that explores the thin line between civility and savagery. First produced in Paris before its acclaimed Broadway run, the play has become a global phenomenon, known for its biting dialogue and explosive energy.
No two performances are exactly alike, making each night a unique descent into chaos and disorder.
God of Carnage is now playing in NYC and must close March 29.
Check out production photos here!
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo and Tony Savage
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela
Emely Rachela and Misha Vo
Emely Rachela and Misha Vo
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela
Tony Savage and Rohith Guttamidhi
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela
Rohith Guttamidhi, Misha Vo, Tony Savage and Emely Rachela
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