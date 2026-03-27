Video: Bryce Pinkham and the Cast of CHESS Perform 'The Arbiter' on KELLY CLARKSON





During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, a segment was dedicated to Broadway's Chess, featuring a performance of "The Arbiter" by the cast of the hit revival. Watch the performance here, led by Bryce Pinkham.

Chess made its highly anticipated return to Broadway on October 15, 2025 ahead of its official Opening Night on Sunday, November 16. It is currently scheduled to run at the Imperial Theatre through Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs) as Svetlana, Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera) as Molokov, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as Walter, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as The Arbiter.

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque will take over the role of “Florence Vassy” from Lea Michele beginning Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Michele will depart the production on on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The ensemble features Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, Travis Ward-Osborne and Katie Webber.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away). Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger, with music supervision by Brian Usifer.