Photo: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Revival Cast Dresses Up For Vogue Shoot

The star-studded cast of The Rocky Horror Show is getting ready to do the Time Warp again! In a new photoshoot for Vogue, the cast is styled to represent the iconic characters from the cult-favorite musical. See new photos of Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis, Rachel Dratch, Josh Rivera, Harvey Guillén, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Amber Gray, Andrew Durand, and Stephanie Hsu below.

Photographed by Norman Jean Roy, the cast is styled for Vogue by Tonne Goodman and Michael Philouze. See more photos here.

David Israel Reynoso, who recently worked on Water For Elephants, is designing the costumes for the new production. The Sam Pinkleton-directed production will begin performances on March 26 at Studio 54.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

The production will have its official opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.