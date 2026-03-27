Video: Jordan Donica Sings 'Wouldn't It Be Nice?' in Encores! THE WILD PARTY
Donica plays vaudeville comedian Burrs in the Encores! production.
Tony Nominee Jordan Donica performs "Wouldn't It Be Nice?" as vaudeville comedian Burrs in the Encores! production of The Wild Party. The acclaimed production of Michael John LaChiusa's musical must close at New York City Center on March 29.
The cast also features Jasmine Amy Rogers (Queenie), Adrienne Warren (Kate), Tonya Pinkins (Dolores Montoya), Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Lesli Margherita (Mae), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), Maya Rowe (Nadine), Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate) also are featured.
Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe.
This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.