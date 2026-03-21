THE BOOK OF MORMON Updates 'Spooky Mormon Hell Dream' Song with New Epstein Jab

Thursday's performance of The Book of Mormon on Broadway was the first to feature a new lyric, referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During the song "Spooky Mormon Hell Dream," there is a section listing some of history's most infamous figures as being among the inhabitants of hell, such as Adolf Hitler and Ghengis Kahn. Prior to Thursday's show, the list included serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but he has since been replaced by Epstein.

The Book of Mormon writers and South Park creators Matt Stone, Trey Parker and Robert Lopez said after the Thursday night performance that the audience that night was the first to hear the updated lyric.

This change comes almost 15 years after The Book of Mormon first opened on Broadway, and is among the many ways the creators and original cast will mark the nearing anniversary.