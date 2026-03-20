Lea Michele Will Depart CHESS in June

Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele will depart the twice-extended, record-breaking new production of Chess on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

A new block of tickets will go on sale next week and the new “Florence Vassy” will be announced at a later date. Chess marks Lea Michele’s return to Broadway and to the Imperial Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut 30 years ago in LES MISÉRABLES.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, Chess also features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.