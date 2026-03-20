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Lea Michele Will Depart CHESS in June

The new “Florence Vassy” will be announced at a later date.

By: Mar. 20, 2026
Lea Michele Will Depart CHESS in June Image

Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele will depart the twice-extended, record-breaking new  production of Chess on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

A new block of tickets will go on sale next week and the new “Florence Vassy” will be announced at a later date. Chess marks Lea  Michele’s return to Broadway and to the Imperial Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut  30 years ago in LES MISÉRABLES.  

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, Chess also  features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an  ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam  Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney JonesSean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina PapacostasSamantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award  nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice  (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring  Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by  Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker  (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design  by John Shivers (Kinky Boots) and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon  (Funny Girl) serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) serves as Associate Choreographer and Music  Direction is by Ian Weinberger (Hamilton). Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and  Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates. 



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