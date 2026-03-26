Colman Domingo Will Make SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Hosting Debut in April

Tony-nominated performer Colman Domingo will make his SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosting debut during the April 11 episode. The award-winning actor next stars in the new seasons of The Four Seasons and Euphoria, and the Michael biopic, in theaters April 24.

Also during the episode, Anitta will take the stage as musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-nominated artist recently released the new single, “Pinterest,” from her upcoming album, “Equilibrium.”

On April 4, Jack Black will host the show, marking his fifth time as host. The actor stars in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” releasing in theaters April 1. He will be joined by Jack White, who will return for his fifth individual appearance as musical guest and sixth overall. White is a 12-time Grammy Award winner and 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE streams live on Peacock. The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Colman Domingo is an actor of the stage and screen and playwright who has received nominations for Oscars, BAFTAs, Tonys, Critics' Choice Awards, and Oliviers, among others. Known for his Emmy Award-winning role in Euphoria, he was seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple, along with the theater drama Sing Sing.

He recently voiced the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good and is starring as Michael Jackson's father, Joe, in the upcoming biopic Michael and in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski