RABBITS OUT OF THE HAT Set to Embark on 2026 UK Tour

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Rabbits Out of the Hat is embarking on its 2026 UK tour. Created and performed by Magic Circle magicians, Christopher Howell and Desireé Kongerød, also known as Norvil & Josephine, this whimsical vaudevillian musical magic show blends illusions with songs, comedy and circus skills. Expect wonder, laughter and a lot of magic for audiences of all ages.

Set in 1905, the story follows the formidable magician, Norvil and his sister, the dutiful assistant Josephine; but when Josephine discovers the suffragette movement, she becomes determined to rewrite the rules. What ensues is a comic battle of wills that challenges both siblings to confront who they truly are. As Norvil and Josephine navigate their sibling rivalry and hidden dreams, what emerges is a heartfelt story about finding your voice and the courage to be yourself. Meanwhile, audiences enjoy astonishing magic tricks in a playful take on classic stage illusions that still amaze today, resulting in a show that resonates just as strongly with adults as it does with younger audiences.

Performers and creators Christopher Howell and Desireé Kongerød have performed together internationally since 2006, appearing at venues including The Magic Castle in Hollywood, the Wintergarten in Berlin and theatres across the UK.

The show features music by New York composer Micah Young, with direction from Martin McDougall and Abigail Dooley. The creative team includes comedy writer Susan Earl, renowned clowning specialist Ira Seidenstein, and Las Vegas Grandmaster magician Jeff McBride as magic consultant.

Co-creators, Christopher Howell and Desireé Kongerød comment, On the surface, Rabbits Out of the Hat is a feel-good Vaudevillian romp full of gobsmacking magic and variety acts presented by the brother-sister duo Norvil & Josephine. While many magic shows stop at the spectacle, the real surprise here is the comical struggles of the two characters fighting to find their own voices in a world that demands they stick to the script. Though set in 1905, their journey resonates deeply today as a timely exploration of agency and identity. Crucially, this narrative depth never slows the pace; it’s a high-energy celebration that sends audiences of all ages out with a skip in their step.



10th May 2026 – Jackson’s Lane, London

269A Archway Road, London, N6 5SS

27th May 2026 – Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

Gandy Street, Bradninch Place, Exeter, EX4 3LS

29th May 2026 – Farnham Maltings, Farnham

Bridge Square, Farnham, GU9 7QR

22nd–25th July 2026 – Ventnor Fringe Festival, Isle of Wight

11 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, PO38 1SW