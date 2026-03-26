Video: Watch SIX Perform a Halftime Show at the Knicks Game

The cast of Broadway's Six performed a special halftime show at last night's Knicks game. Adrianna Hicks, Aryn Bohannon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, and Anna Uzele took to the basketball court at Madison Square Garden to perform a medley of the title song and "Ex-Wives."

The hit Broadway production is the second musical to perform a halftime show this year, following The Great Gatsby's performance in January. Watch here.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 45th longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.