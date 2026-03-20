Don’t Dream It, Style It: Reimagining ROCKY HORROR’s Iconic Looks for Broadway

The time is nigh! In just a matter of days, all of Broadway will be doing the Time Warp again when The Rocky Horror Show returns at Studio 54. The revival, helmed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, marks the first time that the show has been on Broadway in 25 years.

With a title as popular as Richard O'Brien's 1973 musical (and maybe more so the 1975 film), there is a lot of pressure on the creative team to create a Rocky that nods to its roots, but resonates with audiences of a new generation. BroadwayWorld checked in with hair & wig designer Alberto “Albee” Alvarado to hear all about the creative process so far.

What has your relationship with The Rocky Horror Show been before now and how did that inform your creative process?

I grew up in a strict religious household without a TV and would sneak to the kid neighbor’s house to get my TV fix. It was one of those times that I first saw “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. At that point, I didn’t even know it was a theatre show. I remember watching the movie feeling confused, excited by the “forbidden” and feeling 'seen' but couldn’t put my finger on exactly why…I’ll just say that things make much more sense now as an out and proud queer married man.

It informed my creative process in a major way: it’s finding the beauty in things most people look past. It’s finding the joy and celebrating “the other” as a GOOD thing. It’s celebrating sexuality. It’s not taking itself too seriously and adding a dash of fun and silliness into the mix, whenever possible.

What were early conversations with Sam [Pinkleton] and the rest of the creative team like?

Early conversations with Sam and the team were informative in terms of getting us all on the same page that we were celebrating ALL things, people and creatures. That sometimes “strange” is not as crazy or far fetched as one thinks and sometimes it is. That there is validity and beauty in those extremes AND in everything in-between.

How would you describe the overall look of this Rocky Horror?

I think it's a loving homage to what has been before while still providing a new and exciting perspective. There is a reason this show has been around for so long and we want to keep that at the core of what we are doing. It’s important to us all that characters are instantly recognizable while still being reimagined. We want old fans to be proud and we want show virgins to become new fans. We want generations of families to be able to come to the show together and enjoy it all the same, even if it’s for different reasons.

What are the challenges that you've encountered in translating such a beloved piece and putting your own stamp on it?

The greatest challenge is that it is SO beloved! People have images in their head of the iconic original looks and veering from it to put my own stamp on is exciting AND scary. I can say that each character was approached with love, intention and if die hard fans pay close enough attention, they will have fun spotting the many Easter eggs that are sprinkled throughout the hair design that are direct references to the original.

How much do talks with the actors and watching them in the rehearsal room inform the direction of your designs?

I consult with each actor prior to starting on any wig. As they learn their character, they start to develop valuable information, especially after being in rehearsals, that I try to incorporate into the design, if I can. It’s collaboration, their input just has to fall within the parameters of the world and character we are creating.

What do you think will most surprise audiences about this production?

That it’s still fun, it has a lot of heart and it’s still just as relevant, if not more, than it was when it first premiered over 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Show will open at Studio 54 on April 23, 2026.