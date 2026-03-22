MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Proshot Will Be Available on Netflix Starting April 4

After its theatrical run back in December 2025, the proshot of the 2023-24 revival of Merrily We Roll Along starring Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez will be available to stream on Netflix beginning April 4.

The proshot was filmed live on Broadway while the show was still running at the Hudson Theatre. The revival was directed by Maria Friedman, and won several Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical in 2024.

It includes the run's entire original cast, which includes Groff, Radcliffe, and Mendez, alongside Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, Reg Rogers, Max Rackenberg, Sherz Aletaha, Brianna Stoute, Leana Rae Concepcion, Coby Getzug, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Christian Strange, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, Jacob Keith Watson, Morgan Kirner, Koray Tarhan, Amanda Rose, and David Scott Purdy.