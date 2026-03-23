RAGTIME Extends For a Second Time on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, announced that its limited engagement has been extended by popular demand for a second time. Ragtime will now continue at the Vivian Beaumont Theater through August 2.

Originally scheduled as a 14-week engagement, Ragtime will now offer a new block of tickets (June 16 through August 2), available beginning March 23 at 10:00am ET online and at the Lincoln Center Theater box office.

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Benko, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett. Shaina Taub, who originated the role of ‘Emma Goldman,’ will return to the production on March 31, 2026.

They are currently joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, Jake Pedersen, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson, Alan Wiggins, and Keenan Williams.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The creative team for Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré & Donald Holder (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair & wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore leads a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by Mr. Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Tim Semon is the production stage manager.

Ragtime’s 2025 Broadway Cast Recording, which was released by Concord Theatricals Recordings is available on all streaming & download platforms. The album was produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time Grammy Award nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Grammy Award winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The 2-LP vinyl package will be released next Friday, April 3 in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.