Video: Go Inside TITANIQUE's First Performance on Broadway

Titanique has officially sailed onto Broadway! Go inside the musical's first performance at the St. James Theatre, where it is now in previews before a April 12 opening night.

Watch Marla Mindelle make her first entrance as Céline Dion, marking her first appearance on Broadway since Cinderella in 2013. As she stepped on the stage, the audience immediately erupted into a standing ovation.

Watch the curtain call from the preview, which features the cast belting out "My Heart Will Go On" with the audience.

The Broadway cast also includes Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.