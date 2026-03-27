WAX: THE STORY OF MARIE TUSSAUD Will Hold Developmental Reading in April

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Wax: The Story of Marie Tussaud, a darkly glamorous pop-baroque musical with book, lyrics, and music by Tyler Palo, will receive an Equity 29-hour developmental reading in New York City on April 6.

Written and composed by Tyler Palo, Wax explores the extraordinary story of the woman behind the world-famous wax museum. Set against the upheaval of the French Revolution and the birth of modern celebrity culture, the musical follows Marie Tussaud's journey from young sculptor to cultural icon, blending theatrical storytelling with a baroque pop-inspired score.

The reading will feature Kay Sibal (Six) as Marie Tussaud, with Bella DeNapoli, Nick Drake (& Juliet), George Dvorsky (The Connector), Krystal Hernandez (Six), Brandon Kalm (Waitress), Kaden Kearney (The Prom), Olivia Valli (Wicked, Jersey Boys), Miguel Angel Vasquez (Amahl and the Night Visitors), and Kristopher Stanley Ward (Tina).

The presentation will be directed by Taylor McMahon (Six) with music direction by Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love).

Industry members interested in attending the April 6 reading should reach out to WaxMusical@TylerPalo.com.