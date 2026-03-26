Video: Watch the BEACHES Cast Rehearse With the Orchestra For the First Time

Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett sing "Best Friend" with the Beaches orchestra for the first time! The upcoming musical has shared a video from their wandelprobe, where they rehearsed with their 18-piece orchestra for the first time. See the video, which also features a first look at their set in the Majestic Theatre.

With Vosk as Cee Cee Bloom and Barrett as Bertie White, Beaches, A New Musical also features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.

View this post on Instagram Beaches, A New Musical, the new musical about the friends who carry us through life, set to begin previews this Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.