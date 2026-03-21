Character Breakdown: FALLEN ANGELS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

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Rehearsals are officially underway for for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis. What's it all about?

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Kelli O'Hara plays Julia Sterroll. "I was saying that I feel like she's probably the most different from me of anyone I've ever played," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "What I can bring to her is the pretend me- all my life, watching certain films, wearing trousers... She's just that type-A girl, and that's why I'm an actor, because it's so delicious to play something I'm totally not."

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new revival.