Get 15% Off Broadway Merchandise For World Theater Day

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Happy World Theatre Day! Celebrate in style with 15% off of select Broadway merchandise at the BroadwayWorld Shop! Don't miss out on fantastic deals for all your theatre-related gifts, merchandise, and more. Hurry, shop now through the end of the day.

Use code CURTAINUP to save on merch from Broadway's hottest shows, including The Outsiders, Wicked the Musical, Chess and more!

The Outsiders Unisex Logo Tee

This black cotton tee features the logo and quote, "We stick together ‘cause each other’s all we got," showcasing the perfect bond of brotherhood. Unisex fit made from 100% mineral washed cotton.



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Heathers The Musical How Very Hat

This navy adjustable hat features the quote, "How Very?" on the front and the Heathers the Musical logo on the back.

Made from cotton twill fabric.



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Chess Unisex Logo Pullover

Slug it out with glee with this pullover sweatshirt featuring the Chess: The Musical logo on the front and the quote, "A model of decorum and tranquility" on the back.

Textured knit

Ribbed cuffs and waistband

Unisex fit

Material: 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester



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Wicked Broadway Two-Tone Mug

Have another drink with this Wicked mug! This mug holds 14 oz of your favorite beverage and features a green NY with Elphaba defying gravity on one side, and the Wicked on Broadway logo on the other side.



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