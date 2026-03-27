Todd Haimes Theatre to Officially Reopen Tonight With FALLEN ANGELS

Roundabout Theatre Company is officially reopening The Todd Haimes Theatre (formerly the American Airlines Theatre). After six months of construction, the Todd Haimes Theatre will reopen tonight with the first performance of Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara, Tracee Chimo, Mark Consuelos, Christopher Fitzgerald & Aasif Mandvi.

The project will enhance the theatergoing/Broadway experience for artists and patrons, expanding accessible seating and assisted listening technology, upgrading the digital marquee system which now features a brand-new blade design to reflect the theatre’s namesake, renovating all restrooms and dressing rooms, modernizing the elevators, restoring the theatre’s historic interior and upgrading critical building systems (i.e. HVAC, fire and life safety, plumbing, and electrical) to optimize safety and energy efficiency. The theatre’s 3rd floor has been revamped into a flex-use space to support artistic, education and community engagement programs. It will be used for rehearsals, readings and workshops, career training, community programming and much more.

In addition to the many building improvements, the street-level lobby features a special tribute to the building’s namesake, to honor the legacy of Roundabout’s long-time CEO and Artistic Director.

“Broadway is one of Manhattan’s defining cultural and economic engines, drawing millions of visitors each year and supporting thousands of jobs. The renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre ensures that this historic venue remains accessible, welcoming, and vibrant for a new generation of theatergoers. I’m grateful to Roundabout Theatre Company for their continued investment in our cultural institutions and in the vitality of 42nd Street,” said Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Manhattan Borough President.

Fallen Angels begins previews tonight, Friday, March 27, 2026, and opens officially on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026.