Review: Donna McKechnie - A Fascinating Afternoon at the Dutch Treat Club

Full Disclosure about Donna McKechnie at The Dutch Treat Club luncheon: None of my photos of Donna have been “retouched” or enhanced by AI…they are straight out of the camera!

The stars were once again out in force at the Dutch Treat Club yesterday March 24! Broadway royalty Donna McKechnie, who won fame for her Tony Award-winning role as “Cassie” in the original Broadway company of A CHORUS LINE, generously gave a packed room the entire program, with help from noted author, journalist, radio host and Broadway historian Peter Filichia. Ms. McKechnie enthralled us with stories of her journey from small-town Midwest girl to the toast of Broadway she became, sharing some very personal anecdotes. Her stories of leaving home for NYC at 15, and lying about her age in order to work, (her Dad came to New York and brought her back home!) led us into her first song, “I’ve Got A Lot of Livin’ to Do”. Her first-person account of the making of A Chorus Line with Michael Bennett deftly segued into a moving rendition of “At The Ballet” accompanied by her musical director, the wonderful Ian Herman. How often does one get to hear such stories of legendary shows from someone whose own journey was one of those used in their creation?

She enjoyed a warm repartee with Mr. Filichia, who seems to remember EVERYTHING she ever did, and helped to guide her through her extraordinary career which included starring in the first L’eggs stockings commercial ever made to making her Broadway debut in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Throughout, a regular theme was her determination to be a triple threat – equally strong as an actor, dancer and singer – and she continues studying to this day. And did it show! Her voice is as beautiful as ever, as is her command of her acting craft - she transformed the “stage” at Dutch Treat into the world of A Chorus Line with a simple physical gesture and change in focus.

After the presentation, she graciously posed for selfies with all who asked, and continued to answer questions, as did Mr. Filichia. Notable attendees today were Tony and Drama Desk Award Winner Jane Summerhays, who was Donna’s cast mate playing “Sheila” in ACL, Tony Award-nominated playwright, Linda Kline, Broadway producer of “Giant” and “Operation Mincemeat” Peter Stern, author David Kaufman (bio Doris Day & Mary Martin) , and chair of the Board of Trustees for Playwrights Horizons, Sam Gonzalez.

Kudos to Entertainment Chair Raissa Katona Bennett and President KT Sullivan for helming these fantastic afternoons and the table seating. The conversations during lunch between creative people in the Arts community are always interesting.

In addition to Donna McKechnie’s performance schedule you can see her during her current residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on April 10, May 23, and June 11. Her book Time Steps: My Musical Comedy Life is a must for any theatre lover.



KT Sullivan & Donna McKechnie



Peter Filichia



KT Sullivan & Donna McKechnie



The Dutch Treat Club



The Dutch Treat Club



Peter Filichia



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Peter Filichia



Raissa Katona Bennett & KT Sullivan



Linda Kline, David Kaufman, Jane Summerhays



Jane Summerhays & Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Stephen Sorokoff & Ian Herman



Craig Rubano & KT Sullivan



KT Sullivan



The Dutch Treat CLub