Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Spices Up Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of Buena Vista Social Club, which is now running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Performers included: Isa Antonetti ("Oscar Winning Tears"), Wesley Wray ("Here I Stand"), Da'Von T. Moody ("Only Human"), Mel Semé (original song), Anthony Santos ("Jealous"), Andrew Montgomery Coleman ("This Time"), Martin Solá ("Bésame Mucho"), and rising stars Michael Barge ("Anthem") and Daphne Jones ("Cabaret").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.