Video: MASQUERADE Star Telly Leung Sings 'Music of the Night' From PHANTOM

Telly Leung has shared an acoustic cover of "Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera. The Broadway favorite is currently starring in Masquerade as Erik, the Phantom, in the new immersive staging of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

Featuring an arrangement from Will Shishmanian, who is also on the guitar in the video, the new cover was posted to Leung's Instagram account. The video was produced by Angelo Soriano and Josh Dela Cruz.

Masquerade is currently running at 218 West 57th Street, with tickets available through March 29, 2026. Masquerade brings audiences into the world of The Phantom of the Opera, moving from the masked ball to backstage areas and the subterranean lair beneath the Opéra Populaire. The production features a chandelier containing over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. Cosmetics serves as the show’s Official Makeup Partner.

The cast includes Alaska, Lee H. Alexander, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Matthew Curiano, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Nicole J. Fergeson, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joseph Kerr, Jeff Kready, Michael Kuhn, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Dario Natarelli, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Alex Ross, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Cooper Stanton, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team includes Rosario Arcuri, Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Yeman Brown, Alan Busch Jr., Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Chris Habana, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Kate Lumpkin, Lee McCutcheon, Scott Pask, Diane Paulus, Alicia Rodis, Gypsy Snider, Emilio Sosa, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, Mike Tyus, Randy Weiner, David Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop.

Masquerade is based on The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.