Video: BEETLEJUICE Cast Takes Final Bow at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier last month with the cast of Beetlejuice, which just concluded its Broadway run on January 3, 2026.

Performers included: Madison Mosley ("Get Back"), Sophie Aknin ("When He Sees Me"), Emilia Tagliani ("Safer"), Matthew Kurzyniec ("I Gotta Get Outta This House"), Vanessa Aurora Sierra ("Blue Bayou"), Katie Griffith ("Jason's Song"), Patrick Oliver Jones ("Leading Men Don't Dance"), Lexie Dorsett Sharp ("Maybe This Time"), Kenway Kua ("Proud of Your Boy") and more! The evening also featured performances by up and comers Bella Casas ("A Story Of My Own"), Morgan Elizabeth Shelter ("I'm Breaking Down") and Japanese vocal phenom Kotori Fukagawa ("Home").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.