Seth Meyers Wants Stephen Colbert to Star in OH, MARY!





Seth Meyers has found Stephen Colbert's next project – but it's not playing the role you might think. During a visit to Late Night, Colbert discussed life after his show ends this May. Meyers suggested that he joins Oh, Mary! on Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln.

While discussing what Colbert may do next, Meyers suggested that he take on the role that Cole Escola wrote and originated.

"People will think, 'Oh, Seth wants him to play Lincoln.' No, I want you to play Mary."

Colbert said the idea would be a "ton of fun" and he would have a great time.

While Colbert has not been on Broadway in an official capacity, he did appear in the New York Philharmonic's 2011 staged concert production of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Harry, alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Patti LuPone.

Performers who have taken on the title role in Oh, Mary! also include Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon, the upcoming John Cameron Mitchell, and more. See the full list of stars who have taken on the "Bratty Curls" here.

Oh, Mary! is now running on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre, as well as in the West End at Trafalgar Theatre, starring Mason Alexander Park. A national tour will launch later this year, with casting to be announced.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre. The production has broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.