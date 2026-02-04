Melanie Martinez Confirms March Release of Fourth Studio Album HADES

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the release of “POSSESSION,” her first new music in three years, Melanie Martinez has officially announced her fourth studio album, HADES, arriving March 27. Pre-order HADES HERE.

“POSSESSION” debuted with over 2.7 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours and has surpassed 10 million+ to date. The song is Melanie’s fastest-streaming release and the biggest female debut of 2026 so far.

On the announcement, Melanie shares: “Each song on this record explores a different trap set by the kind of evil, patriarchal energy that is HADES. It isn’t about predicting a dystopian future. It’s about recognizing destructive patterns that already exist. The same dynamics repeating in different places. Control disguised as protection. Cruelty framed as logic. Exploitation sold as opportunity. Once you start noticing those threads, it becomes hard to ignore them.”

Melanie Martinez has accumulated 30 billion+ global streams, 5.54 billion official YouTube views and 62.2 million+ followers across platforms. The New York-born Latin-American singer, songwriter, director, and visionary first emerged in 2012 and has since created music that blurred the lines between genres.

Martinez broke ground with her iconic 2015 debut LP, CRY BABY. The 2x-Platinum album, celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and is mother to the 3x-Platinum “Dollhouse,” 2x-Platinum staples “Pity Party,” “Play Date,” “Pacify Her,” “Carousel,” “Mad Hatter,” and “Soap,” and Platinum favorites “Training Wheels,” “Sippy Cup,” “Alphabet Boy,” and “Tag, Your It.” After vaulting to #6 on the Billboard 200, this debut has gone on to log 208 non-consecutive weeks on the chart. In its wake, she notched two consecutive Top 3 debuts on the Billboard 200 with the Platinum-certified K-12 (2019) and PORTALS (2023). All three albums debuted #1 on the Billboard Alternative chart.

Upon the release of K-12, Melanie also made her film debut with an accompanying musical of the same name, which, upon its releas,e was #6 at the box office worldwide. On her tour for this record, she donated a dollar from every ticket to The Trevor Project.

PORTALS debuted on the Billboard 200 at #2 and spawned “VOID” and “DEATH,” her first original songs to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. 2023 also saw Melanie release a perfume line in partnership with Flower Shop Perfumes. This is after her original perfume, CRY BABY, which was self-released in 2016 and was a sold-out success. The collection has since expanded to include candles, body sprays, and perfume pendants.

In 2024, Martinez embarked on her first-ever global arena headline tour, The Trilogy Tour, packing legendary venues on multiple continents, including sold-out successive nights at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. 2024 also saw the artist headline the world-famous Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago and the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

Listen to “POSSESSION" below:

Photo credit: Cho Giseok