Max Harwood, Marcus Collins, And More To Star In THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT European Premiere

Max Harwood, Marcus Collins, Michael Mather, Grace Mouat, and Imelda Warren-Green will star in the European premiere of THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT, featuring music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson.

The production will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from Thursday 9 July through Saturday 22 August, 2026, for a six-week engagement. Press night is scheduled for Monday 13 July at 7:00 p.m.

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project premiered Off-Broadway following a critically acclaimed run and features previously unheard songs drawn from Larson’s personal archives. The London production is a reimagining of the Off-Broadway staging by Simpkins.

In conjunction with the announcement, the producers—alongside Emmy-nominated casting director Rob Kelly—have launched an open application search for two cover roles. The opportunity is open to performers with no professional musical theatre stage credits, with submissions accepted via casting@robkellycasting.com.

The production marks 30 years since Larson’s death in January 1996, which occurred one day before the first performance of Rent in New York. The piece explores Larson’s early creative work and development as an artist, offering insight into his process through songs written prior to his breakthrough.

Julie Larson, Jonathan Larson’s sister, said in a statement that the production offers U.K. audiences the opportunity to engage with previously unheard material and to continue honoring her brother’s legacy.

The creative team includes musical director Livi Van Warmelo, set and costume designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Samuel Biondolillo, with general management by Thomas Hopkins Productions. The production is produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions and SAMS Entertainment, with Julie Larson serving as executive producer.