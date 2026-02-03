Photos: John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Tonight, John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu will join the company of Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Mitchell, the Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director, joins the company as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Sunday, April 26. Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher,’ joins the company for performances through Tuesday, April 21 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

The cast of Oh, Mary! also features John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’).

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.