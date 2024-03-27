Video: First Look at Robyn Hurder as Velma in CHICAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder has returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of 'Velma Kelly'. She began performances on Tuesday, March 26 will stay in the show through Sunday, June 16, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Hurder took to Instagram to share a clip of herself performing as Velma! Check out the video!

Hurder previously appeared in the ensemble of Chicago as Mona and covered the role of Roxie Hart.

Most recently, she appeared as Marcia Murphy in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical (Drama Desk nominee, Chita Rivera Awards winner). Prior to that, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. In addition to Chicago, her other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie), Grease (Marty), The Wedding Singer (Holly cover) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). She's appeared at New York City Center Encores! in A Chorus Line (Cassie), The New Yorkers (Lola) and Paint Your Wagon (Cherry). Her touring credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie), Spamalot and Starlight Express (Pearl). Regionally she's appeared as Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate at Shakespeare Theatre Company (Helen Hayes & Emery Battis Awards) and at the 5th Avenue Theatre (Gregory Award Nominee), and Polly Baker in Crazy for You at Drury Lane Theatre. Film/TV: “Fosse/Verdon” (FX).



About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.



The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Eddie Bennett, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.



Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.



Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

