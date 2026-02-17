Video: Whitney Leavitt Sets Up a Surprise Proposal at CHICAGO

It was an unforgettable Valentine’s Day at Chicago on Broadway this weekend, as current Roxie Hart, Whitney Leavitt, helped stage a heartfelt surprise proposal for a devoted fan.

Following the February 14 performance, Whitney took to the stage to ask if Kayla was in the audience. When Kayla made her way forward to chat with her, her partner Josh suddenly dropped to one knee, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Kayla happily accepted, sending the cast and audience into celebration, and Whitney capped off the moment by presenting the newly engaged couple with a bouquet of flowers. Watch the full event in this video!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York’s Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating almost 29 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical. Whitney Leavitt will continue her 6-week limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2026.