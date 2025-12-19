Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Celebrates the Holidays With Dressing Room Door Decorations

The cast of Death Becomes Her is celebrating the holidays this year with a dressing room door decorating competition! Cast member Bethany Tesarck is giving audience members a look inside the holiday tradition, complete with her Christopher Sieber-themed door.

The major rule of Death Becomes Her's competition is that dressing room numbers must remain exposed in any way. Therefore, dressing room 10 made their theme "10 Lords A Leapin'" – with the "Lord" being Sieber's Lord Farquaad from SHREK the Musical.

In a series of TikToks, Tesarck shows off the creation of their door, as well as Sieber and Jennifer Simard's reactions.

Tesarck has confirmed that she will give a full tour of all dressing room door at the Lunt Fontanne once they are complete.

About Death Becomes Her

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony Award Nominee Marco Pennette, and an original score by Tony Award Nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and currently stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). Betsy Wolfe will join the cast as 'Madeline Ashton' in January.

The cast also features Marija Abney, Sarita Colón, Kaleigh Cronin, Alexa De Baar, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Ximone Rose, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartmanm, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Justin O’Brien, Amy Quanbeck and Dee Roscioli.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored… and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!