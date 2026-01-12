Video: Megan Hilty Takes Final Bow in DEATH BECOMES HER

Megan Hilty took her final bow in Death Becomes Her on Broadway on Sunday, January 11. Watch a video of her last curtain call, which she took with Dee Roscioli while co-star Jennifer Simard is on vacation. Following her final show, Josh Lamon greeted her onstage with flowers, giving a speech to the lively audience about Hilty's time in the show.

"I tried to think of something to say and the one word that kept coming to mind is 'extraordinary,'" Lamon, who plays Stefan, said. "Megan, you are an extraordinary actress, comedian, human. You are not just our lead, you are our leader. Anybody who has come into this building, you lift up, you cheer on. She gave me a Labubu!

You are just an extraordinary artist, an extraordinary mother – all while leading a show. We love you to the moon and this is not a goodbye, this is a celebration of Megan."

Standby Dee Roscioli will play the role of “Madeline Ashton” for the performances on January 13, 14, and 15, before Betsy Wolfe takes on the role from January 16 through April 19.

Megan Hilty originated the role of “Madeline Ashton” in both the world-premiere production in Chicago and the Broadway run. She has been involved in developing the show since spring 2023 and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance.

About Death Becomes Her

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored… and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!