VIDEO: Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits

The production is currently running on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Cara Ricketts (Hermoine) and Aaron Bartz (Draco Malfoy) were tasked with decorating Draco and Hermione biscuits for each other in under two minutes.

Watch the video released by the production below to see how it went!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. RowlingJack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner. “It’s a marvel of imagination, as magical as any spell or potion” (The New York Times).







RELATED STORIES

1
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024

The magic is hitting the road next year! The North American Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago in September 2024. Learn more about the tour here!

2
First U.S. and U.K. School Selected to Produce HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Photo
First U.S. and U.K. School Selected to Produce HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Broadway Licensing Global has announced its selection of two schools to make history as the first to produce pilot productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child School Edition. Learn more about the schools here!

3
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Look At New Cast Members In Action Photo
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Look At New Cast Members In Action!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomes some new leading cast members for its sixth year making magic on Broadway! See Cara Ricketts, Daniel Fredrick, Jane Bruce and the rest of the company in new production photos!

4
Words From the Wings: Maya Jerome Thomas of CURSED CHILD Photo
Words From the Wings: Maya Jerome Thomas of CURSED CHILD

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Maya Jerome Thomas, who currently plays Rose Granger-Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

