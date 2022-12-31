VIDEO: Watch Patrick Page's Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWN

Patrick Page played his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.

Watch video from the curtain call below!

Page first played Hades, lord of the underworld, in 2015 in early readings and workshops of Hadestown and has starred in each developmental production of the musical including the world premiere at NYTW (2016), Edmonton's Citadel Theatre (2017), London's National Theatre (2018), and on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (2019). He received a Grammy Award for Hadestown as well as a Tony Award nomination and Lortel Award nomination.

In addition to Hadestown, Page is a series regular in HBO's "The Gilded Age," will appear in the upcoming season of Apple+'s "Schmigadoon," and will be in the holiday film Spirited alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Farrell which begins streaming on Apple+ on Friday, November 18.

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony Award-winning writer of Hadestown said, "Patrick's Hades was terrifying, funny, vulnerable, even lovable. As a writer I learned so much from Patrick, about his character and about drama itself. His miraculous voice, his electrifying intelligence and honesty will be sorely missed both on and offstage. Eternal gratitude to you, Patrick, can't wait to see what you do next."

Page said, "Hadestown has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Over the past seven years I have had a front row seat to the genius of Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin as the show evolved from its initial production Off-Broadway through its Canadian and British incarnations and now, on Broadway. I will always be connected to the character of Hades in some way - but it's time to move on. I'm grateful beyond measure."

Starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt will return to the Kerr as Hades. He will be joined by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award® winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony Award winner Lillias White. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Soara-Joye Ross, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Brandon Cameron, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Davis Wayne.

Tickets for Hadestown are available at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown-tickets or by visiting the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street).