Video: Watch Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe & More Perform HADESTOWN Songs at Greene Space Concert

The new cast from Broadway's Hadestown recently joined Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space to perform songs from the show and to discuss stepping into the principal roles of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit.

Watch Morgan Dudley (Eurydice), Kurt Elling (Hermes), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Persephone), Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot (Hades), and Jack Wolfe (Orpheus) sing Hadestown favorites like Road to Hell, Epic 1, Our Lady of the Underground, and more. The event was part of WNYC's ongoing All Of It's Broadway on the Radio series.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is in its 6th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48thStreet) and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions recently opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.