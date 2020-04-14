Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 23
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Calvin Ticknor-Swanson from Northwestern University
You Don't Need To Love Me
Ashia Collins from Western Connecticut State University
Gorgeous from The Apple Tree
Chase Tucker from Belmont University
Captain Jack
Drew Bondy from American University
'You Are Never Away' from ALLEGRO and 'It Hurts Me' from ALL SHOOK UP
Vero Maynez from The Theatre School at DePaul University
Alexis Scheer's 'Our Dear Dead Drug Lord' (Monologue)
Danielle Mouch from Ohio Northern University
Beyond My Wildest Dreams
Jenna Levere from Manhattan School of Music
Enjoy Being
Mary Kate Petsky from Manhattan School of Music
Old Fashioned Love Story
Shelby Griswold from Baldwin Wallace University
Always Starting Over/I'm The Greatest Star/Mercedes Benz
Sarah Milnamow from The Hartt School
Much More
