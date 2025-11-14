Step Into the Spotlight: Elevate Their Art with UCLA Theater Summer Programming

Join the UCLA Department of Theater Laboratory Intensives and Summer Institutes for a transformative experience that will allow students to expand their creative horizons in every way. Artists will train with world-renowned faculty and build a foundation in their chosen area of study while learning the art of networking. For more information, visit our website, where you'll find registration, program schedules and more.

Dolann Adams, UCLA Department of Theater's Director of Special Programs, answers your questions.

What are the Theater Laboratory Intensives and what sets these intensives apart from other pre-college programs?

The UCLA Department of Theater Laboratory Intensives are one - three-week programs that give high school students the opportunity to gain top-notch training from one of the best college theater programs in the country (Go Bruins!). We offer a conservatory experience that nurtures the individual artist while working collaboratively with others.

What are the Summer Institutes and what sets these intensives apart from other college programs?

The UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes are two- and four-week credit-bearing intensive college programs that are designed to nurture and cultivate the existing artistic talents for college and professional students. Participants will develop their craft further, learn how to book the casting room and gain an understanding of the business of entertainment.

What programs do you offer?

(Click on the program name to learn more about it)

This summer we are bringing back our extremely popular Theater Laboratory Intensives in…

Theater Summer Institutes (credit bearing)

And *BRAND NEW in 2026* we are adding…

Stage Management 1 Week

The entertainment industry is constantly evolving. How have your intensives responded to these changes?

3From emerging technology to a growing industry landscape, the entertainment business has had to reimagine itself to meet the demands of an evolving world. We have adapted our intensives with curriculum to meet every student's needs while preparing them to be multifaceted industry professionals.

Our consistent commitment to interdisciplinary training has allowed us to create groundbreaking programming across all areas within theater. Students have the opportunity to use their talents and innovation in combination with technology to achieve their goals through established, transformative and proven training techniques. Incorporating technologyThe incorporation of the latest technologies These artists have created work that demonstrates a tenacity to excel in their craft onstage along with being adaptable to the film and television environment.

What can students expect?

Students will actively engage in various types of classes and industry workshops, from singing and Latin dance to technology, screenwriting, lighting and scenic design, sight reading lab, technology, portfolio creation and voice-over work. They will develop a broad range of new skills pertaining to their craft. For example, actors will write and create new content while learning how to edit their own recorded auditions, and costume designers will examine the process of costume design from script to performance.

Do students have to audition to take part? Do they need to be at a certain skill level before classes begin?

Yes, an audition is required for the following programs:

Theater Laboratory Intensives:

Acting and Performance, Camera Acting, Musical Theater, Pit Orchestra

Theater Summer Institutes:

Intermediate Acting and Voice-over and Camera

All students are encouraged to apply, regardless of skill level. Our faculty is prepared to challenge every student and provide the additional training needed to elevate their craft.

Why should college and pre-college students take part in a program like this?

The UCLA Department of Theater Laboratory Intensives and Summer Institutes provide a safe space that allows students to create, grow artistically and develop the skills to succeed professionally in the entertainment industry. Our instructors are committed to developing and encouraging every student so that they learn and feel empowered to make artistic choices grounded in authenticity within an experiential learning environment.

Do you have questions about summer 2026? Need more information on one of our existing or brand new programs? Or just want to hear more about how our technical theater, pit orchestra and musical theater institutes work together? Please feel free to email theatersummerinstitutes@tft.ucla.edu. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok at @ucla_tsi.