THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announces Line-Up for Nationals 2021

Today, The 24 Hour Plays, creators of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, The 24 Hour Musicals and the Viral Monologues, announced this year's company for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, which will be held as a virtual program.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2021 company will include actors Tessa Albertson, Amazouu, Katherine Bahena-Benitez, Jesse Castellanos, Eric J. Cheng, Danté Crichlow, Julia D'Angelo, Katherine Di Lillo, Sophia Drapeau, Pearl Emerson, Blake Fisher, Jess Kantorowitz, Caroline Kinley, Jackie Leon, Amara Leonard, Tatyana Mack, Grace McLaughlin, Arielle Maxinne Roberts, Jasmine Sharma, Jessie Shaw, India Stachyra, Ben Teitelbaum, Mya Wong and Isabel Wynne; directors Sarah Boess, Des'ree Brown, Abbey Joan Burgess, Ariel Urim Chung, Nico Krell and Tyler Struble; playwrights Chase Doggett, India Kotis, Kenjiro Lee, Alex Lin, Ellie Melick and Tristan Raak; producers Una Bharat, Lee Harrison Daniel, Brett Iarrobino, Angelica McEwan, Alison Yueming Qu and Camille Simone Thomas, and composer Yazmeen Mayes.

"The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities around the world for a transformative experience," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays, "but coming together this year needs to happen in a different way. The Nationals have been a meaningful experience for young artists who've launched important careers and, by gathering virtually this year, we'll be able to meet them where they're at - literally - and expand the experience to include additional time and more performance opportunities. This experience is my favorite thing we do all year - because there's nothing like hearing a new voice for the first time."

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, in partnership with the New School for Drama, is a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under. This exceptional group of artists will kick off the week-long Nationals intensive with performances in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues on Tuesday, July 20th, which will be available to watch on The 24 Hour Plays Instagram, Facebook and Youtube starting at 6 pm ET.

Over the course of a week, the company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry game-changers, and finally, their own production of The 24 Hour Plays on Tuesday, July 27th that will be written, rehearsed and performed online in 24 hours - tickets available now at www.24hourplays.com/nationals.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals present an opportunity for young artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. The 24 Hour Plays brings together the very best of the next generation of theatermakers and arms them with what they need in order to find their way in this business - one another.

Previous Nationals have featured panel discussions with Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Renee Blinkwolt, Claire Danes, Kristoffer Diaz, Maria Dizzia, Timothy Douglas, Rachel Dratch, Joel Marsh Garland, Lucas Hnath, Julia Jordan, Hansol Jung, Thomas Kail, Karen Kohlhaas, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Aasif Mandvi, Lou Moreno, Bruce Norris, Denis O'Hare, Austin Pendleton, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Max Posner, Adam Rapp, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Lucy Thurber, Liesl Tommy and many other stage and screen professionals.

The staff producers for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are Coleman Ray Clark, Madelyn Paquette and Kelcie Beene. The 24 Hour Plays artistic director is Mark Armstrong.

Alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry, on and off Broadway, in television and film, in the leadership of theaters here and abroad. Past participants include playwrights Bekah Brunstetter, Gracie Gardner, Ken Greller, Dave Harris, Gethsemane Herron, Laura Jacqmin, Josh Koenigsberg Mike Lew, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Liliana Padilla, Eliana Pipes, Andrew Rincón, Harrison David Rivers, Korde Arrington Tuttle and Celine Song; actors Pico Alexander, Satya Babha, Alice Kremelberg, Elizabeth Lail, Naomi Lorrain, Tedra Millan, Bobby Moreno, Ebonee Noel, Coral Peña, Zoe Perry, Will Rogers, Brandon Scott, Chris Smith, Chelsea Spack, Haskiri Velazquez and Natalie Walker; producers Shariffa Ali, Kelcie Beene, Hope Chavez and Carly Hugo; and directors Lyndsay Burch, James Dacre, Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Laura Savia and James Dacre.

For additional information and to sponsor a Nationals theatermaker, visit: http://24hourplays.com/nationals/