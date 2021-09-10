Student Blogs This Week - Triumphant Returns to Campus, Missing GREAT COMET, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Five Movies that Disney Should Bring to Broadway

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: Disney has opened many spectacular shows on Broadway, such as Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and The Lion King. However, it's been around four years since they opened a new show on Broadway. Here are some of my top picks for their next movie-to-stage adaptation to come to Broadway. It has been so long since we got a new Broadway production from Disney. Hopefully, now that Broadway is reopening and new shows are being developed again, Disney will open an amazing new show that will delight audiences, children and adults alike.

Student Blog: Into A New Life: Why I Miss 'Great Comet'

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: Before 'Great Comet,' I didn't have a singular favorite show. If asked, I'd list off 'Wicked,' 'Les Miserables,' 'Chicago,' 'Hamilton,' and 'Evita,' but I couldn't give just one answer. But now, the answer is easy. This show is my absolute favorite of all time.

Student Blog: Live on the Today Show: The Experience of a Lifetime

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: For anyone who knows me, two of my favorite things are live music and spontaneous plans. Whenever there is a chance to see an artist I like, I'll somehow find a way to be there even if it's a plan that's pulled together in the matter of minutes. In my experience, the spontaneous concerts are some of the very best and there are never any regrets for going because it's worth all the craziness.

Student Blog: Am I Really as Brave as Everyone Thinks I Am?

Student Blogger: Claire Desenberg

Excerpt: There will be many times when one day you pack up your life and wave goodbye to everything you once knew and run towards the unknown with nothing but yourself. It's scary and people will tell you how brave you are while you stand with your knees shaking with fear for what's in front of you. There are so many questions you don't have the answer to yet and so many ways this could all go sideways. It used to be a dream and now it's a-soon-to-be reality that we toy if we're even ready for.

Student Blog: Thank Goodness Wicked Exists.

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: Thanks goodness wicked exists.Wicked's concert aired last week, and every performance was spectacular, it was so different to watch different actors singing these remarkable songs, they transmitted to me the passion, love and connection. Even if I've listened to every song more than a thousand times, I got to feel the sensation that it was the first time my ears were hearing these songs. When Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, showed up to present the songs and give a little synopsis, my eyes started watering, I think it is so special that they are still there, telling this amazing story and opening the road for younger generations to keep the narrative.

Student Blog: I'm the Queen of the Castle

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: For the past few years I have had a tradition of driving out to Manheim, Pennsylvania, to spend a day at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. It's been a way for me to forget about the stresses of everyday life during some crazy times. But now that I'm living in New York, I decided it was time to give a new Renaissance Faire a try.

Student Blog: Why The Lighting Thief is The Perfect College Musical

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: Schools with a large technical budget can really play up the fantasy of the musical. They can do high tech transformations and amazing monsters. Schools with a smaller budget can really play up the camp factor of the show, and have more simplistic sets and special effects. The same goes with cast size. The chorus of this show can be huge or small, depending on the needs of the school.

Student Blog: The Rules Have Changed

Student Blogger: Sydney Emerson

Excerpt: When it comes to video specials, the game has changed. The rules are different. It's no longer acceptable for comedians to have a few cameras in the audience and call it good. There is now a heightened sense of performance, and endless possibilities to make comedy more than a man pacing the stage asking "Have you ever noticed...?"

Student Blog: Week One Back on Stage

Student Blogger: Emily Ownby

Excerpt: I can't believe I'm finally back on campus. The last time I was here was in March of 2020. The difficulty of a year of online college made my on-campus reunion with my friends that much sweeter. I was greeted with big hugs, and my heart was so full. I moved into my dorm and looked forward to getting the semester started. I couldn't wait to eat with my friends in the dining hall and enjoy movie nights, or late-night milkshake runs. But first, I would have to get through Week One.

Student Blog: The Reason Why Online School Can Never Replace A 'Real College Experience'

Student Blogger: Melis Tavmergen

Excerpt: Yes, I learn many new things in school, but coming to college taught me a lot more than just what I learn inside the classroom. Just as an example, before this week, I have never dismantled a big piece of furniture or used an electric screwdriver, and even if these don't seem like big achievements to some, knowing that I am able to do these things when I need to give me a self-confidence I wouldn't otherwise have.