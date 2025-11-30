Student Blog: Tips on How to Spend Your Downtime

In high school, I would wake up at 5:30 and get to school by 7:05 every day. Then, I would do my job on our morning show and be in my first class by 7:25. I would be in class until lunchtime, when I would usually be having a working lunch, whether it be working on something for a show that I was currently in or working on something for a class that I was taking. Then I would go and finish off the rest of my school day. After school, I would get straight to work on a rehearsal for one show that I was in at school, and by 3:30, that rehearsal would end, and then I would go to another rehearsal at school until 7:30/8. By the time I would get home most nights, it would be close to 9 pm. Sometimes I would complain about how I was tired and wish I had a little break, but then, in any break I would have, I would be ready to get back out there, and to be busy again! Now that I am in college, our breaks are longer. Instead of having one week off for winter break like I normally would in high school, I have from early December to mid-January for my winter break. In that time, I won’t be working on any theatre things because around me, nothing is really happening in those months, so I am going to have a LOT of downtime. Here are some ways I plan to spend that downtime so I can still get my creative juices flowing and stay entertained during this upcoming month-long break.

Tip #1: Arts and Crafts

I know what you might be saying, “Arts and crafts? Really? How old am I?” But you truly don’t know how entertaining an arts and crafts project can be, and there are so many different things out there for you to try, so once you find the one that works for you, it becomes really fun! Some of my favorites include coloring books and bullet journaling (if you don’t know what this is, you should totally look it up! It is a super cool way to journal!). Both of these things keep me entertained, and also take up a lot of my free time!

Tip #2: Read a book!

Reading is honestly one of my favorite things to do, especially when you can’t enter another world at the theatre! I love a good murder mystery or even a fun fantasy book that allows me to discover a new world filled with wild creatures and thrilling mysteries! Some of my recent favorites are the Throne of Glass series and The Inheritance Games series!

Tip #3: Go on an adventure!

Since I am so close to NYC, I love to just do a little research online and find some cool places to go! Whether it be going to see a show, going shopping, or even just walking around and exploring. Trips like this can take up a whole day, and I find them quite rejuvenating after spending a lot of time doing nothing.

Those are just some of my favorite things to do when I am in a theatre lull, and hopefully, some of these ideas can help you out when you are feeling this way, too!