Student Blogs This Week - Becoming the Best You, Spring Semester Starting, and More

Student Blog: Interview with Racks Nieto - A Costa Rican Actress in London

Student Blogger: Max Martinez

Excerpt: 'I've always wanted to be an actress,' Racks Nieto tells me. She's 6 hours ahead of me. She's in London and I'm in Costa Rica. But not even the Atlantic Ocean can get between our friendship. She remembers a documentary she watched recently, because a dancer is asked the same question. 'She thought it was a weird question because it was like asking her why she breathes. She just does it. And I know what she means. I feel the same way about acting. It's always been a part of me. I just do it.'

Student Blog: It's Time for Spring Semester!

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: It's the end of January, which means everyone is making their way back to college. I've been back on campus for almost a week now and it's just a very strange time, on-campus and off. So, I've decided to give some hopefully helpful advice about this semester and just share what I'm up to!

Student Blog: Becoming Your Best You

Student Blogger: Olivia Murray

Excerpt: I can't say I'm perfect by any means, but I know I'm in a better place than I was a few years ago. By working hard and persevering, I feel that I am becoming a better version of myself. It's not easy, and you may feel you're putting yourself somewhere out of your comfort zone, but it can help push you in the right direction. Don't give up on yourself, and I'll promise to not give up on myself. I want to have you become your best you as I work to become the best version of myself too.

Student Blog: Looking Forward to AMERICAN BUFFALO

Student Blogger: MC Chocolate

Excerpt: The virtue of Mamet is to make us all recognize ourselves in these three devils. American Buffalo is a morality play, an extraordinarily well-constructed tragicomedy with dialogue and full of vigor, full of truth, and I'm pretty sure, that the performance of these three masters of acting, will make an incredible work. And, who knows? Maybe one of them will win a Tony Award.

Student Blog: Seeing my First Musicals on Broadway

Student Blogger: Annie Petrelli

Excerpt: The first musical I ever saw was Wicked when I was in the fifth grade. Ever since then I have loved musicals and living in Chicago allowed me to have access to more musicals. Since seeing Wicked, I have seen musicals ranging from The Lion King to Phantom of the Opera, and so many others in between. But I have never seen a musical on Broadway, until the last few weeks when I got surprised for my birthday with a trip to New York. When I found out about this surprise, there were two musicals that I knew, without a doubt, I wanted to see: Hadestown and Hamilton.