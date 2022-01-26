Student Blog: Looking Forward to AMERICAN BUFFALO

American Buffalo will return to Broadway with an incredible casting made up of Darren Criss (American actor, singer and songwriter, mainly recognized for having played Blaine Anderson in the television series Glee; he is also known for his portrayals of Harry Potter in the musicals A Very Potter Musical, A Very Potter Sequel and A Very Potter Senior Year), Sam Rockwell (American actor, winner of an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Laurence Fishburne (American film actor best known for his role as Morpheus in the science fiction film The Matrix and his aftermath).

But what is this about?



Donny (Fishburne), a thrift store owner, mistakenly sells a coin for less than it's worth. With Bobby (Criss) and Teach (Rockwell), they will devise a plan to get it back. The piece catapulted Mamet to international success, in one of the last and most outstanding productions of the Teatro Lliure.

The 'actors' of the tragedy, Don, Teach and Bob, fight, make mistakes, contradict each other and end up being, finally, terribly hilarious for those who observe them from the outside.

You might think: "there are only three actors, three sausages, three apprentice thieves planning a robbery that stinks of failure from the beginning." But the virtue of Mamet is to make us all recognize ourselves in these three devils. American Buffalo is a morality play, an extraordinarily well-constructed tragicomedy with dialogue and full of vigor, full of truth, and I'm pretty sure, that the performance of these three masters of acting, will make an incredible work. And, who knows? Maybe one of them will win a Tony Award.